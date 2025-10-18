HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak breaches ceasefire, kills 6 in Afghan airstrikes

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
08:15
File image
File image
At least six people, including two children, were killed and seven others wounded in a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported on Friday. 

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties. 

Among the injured are six women and one child. 

Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes. 

However, details on casualties from this second round of strikes remain unconfirmed, as reported by Tolo News

Afghanistan is yet to issue an official response to the incident. 

These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes. 

Earlier, Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence. 

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha. 

Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes
3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes

Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes.

LIVE! 3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize
LIVE! 3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition

A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

Maha police busts India's biggest 'digital arrest' scam
Maha police busts India's biggest 'digital arrest' scam

Mumbai police have arrested six individuals from Gujarat, dismantling an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in digital arrest scams, including one where a businessman was defrauded of Rs 58 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO