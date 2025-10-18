Pak breaches ceasefire, kills 6 in Afghan airstrikes

08:15

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties.





Among the injured are six women and one child.





Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes.





However, details on casualties from this second round of strikes remain unconfirmed, as reported by Tolo News.





Afghanistan is yet to issue an official response to the incident.





These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.





Earlier, Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence.





According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha.





Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday. -- ANI

