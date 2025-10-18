HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NDA candidate's nomination rejected in Bihar

Sat, 18 October 2025
22:18
M I Khan in Patna

In a setback to the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, the nomination papers of one of its candidates were cancelled by the concerned authorities on Saturday.

This is seen as an advantage for the opposition Mahagathbandhan in next month's assembly polls.

Seema Singh, a Bhojpuri film actress, had filed her nomination papers as an Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas candidate from the Marhaura Assembly seat in Saran district.

She is one of the 29 candidates fielded by the LJP-RV, led by Union minister Chirag Paswan.

According to officials, during verification of Seema Singh's nomination papers, it was found that some required documents were missing.

The NDA is contesting all 243 Assembly seats -- 101 each by the Janata Dal-United and Bharatiya Janata Party, 29 by the LJP-RV, and six each by Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

