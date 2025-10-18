HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh

Sat, 18 October 2025
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Friday. 

Muchaki Manga (24) was allegedly involved in the murder of a villager and planting of improvised explosive devices. 

Teams of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police nabbed him in the forested area between Uskawaya and Nulkatong villages on Thursday, an official said. 

The security personnel had got a tip-off about a Maoist team arriving in the area to plant an IED near the security camp located between the two villages, he said. 

Muchaki was a member of a Local Oragnisation Squad (LOS) under the Konta Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist group, the official said. 

He was involved in the planting of IEDs to target security personnel this year and the murder of a villager last year, the official added. -- PTI

