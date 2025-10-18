HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held for 'inflammatory' post on Zubeen's death

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
12:38
image
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for allegedly posting a controversial video with inflammatory remarks on social media related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The accused had used a clip from an OTT platform and added inflammatory remarks to it, he said.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, "One Md Injamul Hoque (27 years) of Telia Bebejia in Nagaon has been apprehended for posting a controversial video on his Facebook page under the name 'SK Ahmad' on October 15 relating to the death of Garg."

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

A 10-member special investigation team of the state police's CID is probing his death. 

Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the singer's death.

During interrogation, Hoque admitted that he uploaded the video, Sarma said. 

"He (Hoque) stated that he had obtained the original clip from an OTT platform, after which he added inflammatory remarks through editing before posting it," the chief minister added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Easy' to solve: Trump on Pak-Afghan conflict
LIVE! 'Easy' to solve: Trump on Pak-Afghan conflict

Trump claims India has stopped buying oil from Russia
Trump claims India has stopped buying oil from Russia

US President Donald Trump claims India has significantly reduced and nearly stopped purchasing oil from Russia, citing de-escalation efforts. This follows previous tensions over tariffs and India's energy sourcing.

'Only BJP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat'
'Only BJP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat'

'The BJP's top leadership realised that their cadres are not happy with them, so they changed the ministers and got in new faces.'

'BJP Is On Shaky Ground In Gujarat'
'BJP Is On Shaky Ground In Gujarat'

'The BJP will win comfortably if the Congress and AAP fight separately -- though not with 162 seats.''But if they form an alliance, it will become a major problem for the BJP. That's precisely why this expansion is happening now.'

3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes
3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes

Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO