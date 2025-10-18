HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IPS officer booked for 'dowry harassment' after complaint by doctor wife

Sat, 18 October 2025
11:08
An FIR has been registered against a Karnataka-cadre IPS officer and six others on charges of dowry harassment, domestic violence and other offences. 

The complaint was lodged by his wife, who is doctor based in Noida, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the complaint was filed by Kriti Singh, a resident of Sector 128 in Noida, against her husband Shivanshu Rajput, a 2019-batch IPS officer posted in Bengaluru, along with his father, mother, brother, sister-in-law and two friends.

"The FIR has been registered under sections 85, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 3(5), and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961," Bhupendra Kumar, Station In-charge of Sector 126 Police Station, told PTI.

In her 41-page complaint filed on October 16, Singh alleged that she was subjected to dowry demands and physical as well as mental harassment since her marriage in December 2021, which took place at a five-star hotel in Agra. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son. -- PTI

