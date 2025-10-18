HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gurugram: 30-year-old cab driver beaten to death in scuffle

Sat, 18 October 2025
21:14
image
A 30-year-old cab driver was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men following an altercation in the Udyog Vihar phase 4 area in Gurugram, in the wee hours on Saturday, police said.

According to an official, the deceased, Vikas Kumar, a native of Khagadia in Bihar, was at his friend Anil's tea stall in Udyog Vihar phase 4 on Friday night when a young man named Titu -- an acquaintance of Vikas -- came to the stall and started talking to him about drinking alcohol. 

Subsequently, an argument broke out between the two over a certain monetary dispute, and Vikas pushed Titu and asked him to leave, following which the latter left, police said.

According to the official, at around 2.30 am, Titu returned with his brother-in-law, Akash, and two other young men. They called Vikas outside the slum, and a heated argument ensued. 

As the situation escalated, the accused allegedly attacked Vikas with sticks and bricks, leaving him seriously injured, the officer said, adding that when rushed to a nearby private hospital, Vikas was declared dead upon arrival. 

Based on a complaint by Urmila, Anil's wife, an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered against Titu, Aakash and two others at Udyog Vihar police station on Saturday, police said.

"We have detained a suspect and are questioning him. We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem, and a further probe is underway. All the accused will be arrested soon," the senior police officer said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana plans salary cuts for neglecting parents
LIVE! Telangana plans salary cuts for neglecting parents

Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home
Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home

Heaps of burnt voter records were found near former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subhash Guttedar's residence in Kalaburagi district on Saturday as the SIT intensified its probe into alleged 'vote theft' in the Aland assembly segment...

Massive fire at Dhaka airport, flight ops suspended
Massive fire at Dhaka airport, flight ops suspended

A major fire erupted at the cargo complex of Dhaka's international airport, leading to the suspension of all flight operations. Firefighting units are battling the blaze, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Munir warns against war in 'nuclearised environment'
Munir warns against war in 'nuclearised environment'

Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has warned India of a decisive response to any provocation, emphasizing the dangers of war in a nuclear environment. He also accused India of using terrorism to destabilize Pakistan...

Sabarimala gold case: SIT searches home of prime accused
Sabarimala gold case: SIT searches home of prime accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple searched the residence of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. The search was part of an ongoing investigation to find documents and digital...

