Follow Rediff on:      
Four militants arrested in Manipur

Sat, 18 October 2025
09:22
Security forces arrested four militants, belonging to various factions of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party, from two districts of Manipur, police said on Saturday.

A member of the outlawed KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) was apprehended from Tekcham area in Thoubal district on Thursday for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, recruitment of cadres and transportation of arms and ammunition, a senior officer said.

Two active cadres of the banned KCP (Taibangnganba) were arrested from the residence of a person in the Ningthoukhong area in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, he said.

The owner of the house was also apprehended for providing shelter to the militants, the officer said.

Later in the day, another cadre of the outfit was held from the Nachou Panthong in the district, and a pistol along with ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. -- PTI

