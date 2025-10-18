Fire at Dhaka Airport, flight ops suspended

18:20

Flight operations at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were halted on Saturday after a fire broke out in the airport's cargo section, bdnews reported.





According to officials, the blaze began near Gate 8 around 2:30 pm.





Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Jashim said nine firefighting units were initially deployed to control the fire, with fifteen more heading to the scene soon after, bdnews reported.





Talha Bin Zasim, from the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, later confirmed that twenty-eight units were already working to douse the flames, while additional reinforcements were on their way.





A spokesperson for the airport said, "All our aircraft are confirmed safe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops, " quoted The Daily Star.





The Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, and two fire units from the Bangladesh Air Force are also participating in the firefighting efforts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.





Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have joined the rescue operation.





Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation. -- ANI