HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire at Dhaka Airport, flight ops suspended

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
18:20
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Flight operations at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were halted on Saturday after a fire broke out in the airport's cargo section, bdnews reported.

According to officials, the blaze began near Gate 8 around 2:30 pm.

Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Jashim said nine firefighting units were initially deployed to control the fire, with fifteen more heading to the scene soon after, bdnews reported.

Talha Bin Zasim, from the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, later confirmed that twenty-eight units were already working to douse the flames, while additional reinforcements were on their way.

A spokesperson for the airport said, "All our aircraft are confirmed safe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops, " quoted The Daily Star.

The Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, and two fire units from the Bangladesh Air Force are also participating in the firefighting efforts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have joined the rescue operation.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal gang rape survivor discharged from hospital
LIVE! Bengal gang rape survivor discharged from hospital

Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home
Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home

Heaps of burnt voter records were found near former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subhash Guttedar's residence in Kalaburagi district on Saturday as the SIT intensified its probe into alleged 'vote theft' in the Aland assembly segment...

'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'
'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'

'Pakistan wanted India out of Afghanistan to which again the Taliban told Pakistan to take a walk.''Six months after they came back to power in 2021 India was back in Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban.''The Taliban realised that...

2 held for racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman
2 held for racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in Oldbury, in the West Midlands region of England last month.

'BJP Is On Shaky Ground In Gujarat'
'BJP Is On Shaky Ground In Gujarat'

'The BJP will win comfortably if the Congress and AAP fight separately -- though not with 162 seats.''But if they form an alliance, it will become a major problem for the BJP. That's precisely why this expansion is happening now.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO