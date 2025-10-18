HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Defamation case against Rahul: Savarkar's grandnephew deposes in court

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
00:52
image
Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, on Friday deposed before a special court here in the defamation case linked to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Hindutva ideologue, marking the beginning of the trial. 

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing complainant Satyaki Savarkar, said during the deposition, a part of his client's chief examination was recorded. 

"In it, he spoke about his family background and how he came across an online link to Rahul Gandhi's speech delivered in London in March 2023. In that speech, Gandhi claimed V D Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends once beat up a Muslim man and had felt happy about it," Kolhatkar said. 

In his deposition, Satyaki informed the court about the video, the date on which Gandhi made the speech, and the duration of the clip, he added. 

Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi in the case, sought time to file the defence's say on an application submitted by Satyaki Savarkar, which stated that "Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse; however, no social boycott was imposed on Godse's family after the assassination." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition

A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths
TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths

Tamil Nadu has formed special teams to monitor drug manufacturers after deaths of infants in Madhya Pradesh were linked to a cough syrup made by a Tamil Nadu-based company. Inspections are being conducted at pharmaceutical firms across...

Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom

A female student at a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by a junior inside the men's washroom on the campus.

Kerala student asked to remove hijab quits school
Kerala student asked to remove hijab quits school

A student in Kerala has been transferred to a new school after a controversy erupted over her wearing a hijab at St Rita's Public School. The parents cited stress on their daughter and lack of communication from the school as reasons for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO