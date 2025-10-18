Chirag thanks BJP, JD-U 'for showing big heart'

13:28

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'showing a big heart' in accommodating smaller National Democratic Alliance partners, including his Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, in the seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly elections.





Paswan called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been camping in the city since Thursday.





He asserted that the NDA would achieve 'a historic victory' and mocked the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for alleged infighting among its constituents.





"We were not fighting for a particular number of seats as such. We only wanted to contest from those places where we had a strong presence. I am thankful to the BJP and the JD-U. Both have shown a big heart in the NDA seat-sharing arrangement," said the Hajipur MP, whose LJP-RV got 29 seats, despite not having a single MLA in the outgoing assembly.





Both the BJP and JD-U have got 101 seats each, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) led by Upendra Kushwaha and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi have been allocated six seats each.





Paswan also took a jibe at the INDIA bloc, known as 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, claiming that 'there is so much infighting among the opposition alliance partners'.





"There is no clarity on whether Tejashwi Yadav is the face or not. Candidates of the RJD, Congress and the Left are going to fight against each other. The NDA, on the other hand, is all set for a historic victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.





The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11.





The counting of votes will take place on November 14. -- PTI