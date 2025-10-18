HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
14:22
image
The Aurangabad railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station through a gazette notification issued by the state government. 

The move comes nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally rechristened Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The city, previously named after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received this name as a tribute to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son. 

The original name change was initiated by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government on October 15 issued a gazette notification to change the name of Aurangabad railway station, an official said on Saturday. 

Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900. It was made by the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The railway station is located on the Kacheguda Manmad section. This section mainly serves Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city (formerly Aurangabad). 

The station falls under the Nanded division of the South Central Railway zone. It has rail connectivity with major cities in the country.  

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments, including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

It is also known as the City of Gates , each of which has a local history, built during the Mughal Era, and 2 ASI-protected monuments (Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad caves), as well as many more within city limits.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Choose between...: Pak Army chief warns Taliban
LIVE! Choose between...: Pak Army chief warns Taliban

'Easy for me' to solve Pak-Afghanistan conflict: Trump
'Easy for me' to solve Pak-Afghanistan conflict: Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed he could easily solve the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, amid escalating hostilities. He also expressed dismay at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize despite resolving eight wars.

All of Pak within BrahMos range: Rajnath's big warning
All of Pak within BrahMos range: Rajnath's big warning

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Pakistan's entire territory is within the range of the BrahMos missile. He highlighted the missile's importance to India's armed forces during a flag-off ceremony in Lucknow.

'Only BJP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat'
'Only BJP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat'

'The BJP's top leadership realised that their cadres are not happy with them, so they changed the ministers and got in new faces.'

'BJP Is On Shaky Ground In Gujarat'
'BJP Is On Shaky Ground In Gujarat'

'The BJP will win comfortably if the Congress and AAP fight separately -- though not with 162 seats.''But if they form an alliance, it will become a major problem for the BJP. That's precisely why this expansion is happening now.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO