HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assembly bypoll: NC offers to back Cong in Nagrota

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
19:25
image
Ahead of the November 11 Assembly bypoll to two seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the National Conference has offered Nagrota to its ally Congress, and would announce its candidate for Budgam in a couple of days.

"So far, the name of just one candidate (for Budgam) has appeared on social media. As far as I know, one candidate from the BJP has been named, but his family has questioned the candidature as the person is not associated with the party.

"We have two or three days. Discussions are going on. I think we will announce our candidate (for Budgam) in the next 24 to 48 hours," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

The chief minister said his party has formally approached the Congress and offered to support its candidate in Nagrota.

"We have approached the Congress. If they want to contest the Nagrota seat, we are ready to leave it for them, despite winning it in 2014 and fielding our nominee in last year's polls."

"Since we have an alliance with the Congress, we want to help them build a strong base in Jammu. So, if they are ready to contest (the Nagrota seat), we will have no objections to not only leaving the seat, but also working hard to make their candidate successful," Abdullah said.

The Budgam constituency fell vacant due to the resignation of Abdullah, who retained Ganderbal after successfully contesting both seats in 2024.

The bypoll in Nagrota was necessitated after the death of incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devinder Singh Rana on October 31, 2024. 

Asked if the party leadership discussed its nominee for Budgam with influential Shia leader Aga Ruhullah, Abdullah said he did not speak to the NC MP from Srinagar.

"Whether those from the party who are deliberating the issue of mandate have any contact with Ruhullah, only they can say. I have not spoken to him," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA member JMM to contest independently in Bihar
LIVE! INDIA member JMM to contest independently in Bihar

Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home
Burnt voter records found near former BJP MLA's home

Heaps of burnt voter records were found near former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subhash Guttedar's residence in Kalaburagi district on Saturday as the SIT intensified its probe into alleged 'vote theft' in the Aland assembly segment...

Massive fire at Dhaka airport, flight ops suspended
Massive fire at Dhaka airport, flight ops suspended

A major fire erupted at the cargo complex of Dhaka's international airport, leading to the suspension of all flight operations. Firefighting units are battling the blaze, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Munir warns against war in 'nuclearised environment'
Munir warns against war in 'nuclearised environment'

Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has warned India of a decisive response to any provocation, emphasizing the dangers of war in a nuclear environment. He also accused India of using terrorism to destabilize Pakistan...

Sabarimala gold case: SIT searches home of prime accused
Sabarimala gold case: SIT searches home of prime accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple searched the residence of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. The search was part of an ongoing investigation to find documents and digital...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO