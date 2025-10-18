Assembly bypoll: NC offers to back Cong in Nagrota

19:25

Ahead of the November 11 Assembly bypoll to two seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the National Conference has offered Nagrota to its ally Congress, and would announce its candidate for Budgam in a couple of days.





"So far, the name of just one candidate (for Budgam) has appeared on social media. As far as I know, one candidate from the BJP has been named, but his family has questioned the candidature as the person is not associated with the party.





"We have two or three days. Discussions are going on. I think we will announce our candidate (for Budgam) in the next 24 to 48 hours," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.





The chief minister said his party has formally approached the Congress and offered to support its candidate in Nagrota.





"We have approached the Congress. If they want to contest the Nagrota seat, we are ready to leave it for them, despite winning it in 2014 and fielding our nominee in last year's polls."





"Since we have an alliance with the Congress, we want to help them build a strong base in Jammu. So, if they are ready to contest (the Nagrota seat), we will have no objections to not only leaving the seat, but also working hard to make their candidate successful," Abdullah said.





The Budgam constituency fell vacant due to the resignation of Abdullah, who retained Ganderbal after successfully contesting both seats in 2024.





The bypoll in Nagrota was necessitated after the death of incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Devinder Singh Rana on October 31, 2024.





Asked if the party leadership discussed its nominee for Budgam with influential Shia leader Aga Ruhullah, Abdullah said he did not speak to the NC MP from Srinagar.





"Whether those from the party who are deliberating the issue of mandate have any contact with Ruhullah, only they can say. I have not spoken to him," he said. -- PTI