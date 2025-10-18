HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Assam man held for posting video on Zubeen's death

Sat, 18 October 2025
10:08
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg
A month after the demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the police apprehended a man from Nagaon district for posting a controversial video on social media related to Garg's demise. 

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. 

In a post on X on Friday, the chief minister said that the accused, identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Injamul Hoque, son of Late Rowsot Uddin from Telia Bebejia under Juria Police Station, was arrested for uploading an edited video on his Facebook account under the name 'SK Ahmad'. 

The post, made on October 15, reportedly contained inflammatory comments surrounding Garg's death. 

"Mohammed Injamul Hoque (27 years), son of Late Rowsot Uddin of Telia Bebejia, PS-Juria, Nagaon, has been apprehended for posting a controversial video on his Facebook page under the name 'SK Ahmad' on 15 October 2025, relating to the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. During interrogation, he admitted to uploading the video himself," the CM said in an X post.

