All-party bandh in Telangana over stay on BC quota

R Krishnaiah, chairman of Backward Communities Joint Action Committee and BJP Rajya Sabha member, had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh.





Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate with the bandh.





The Telangana high court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 percent BC reservation in local body elections.





Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations are holding dharnas in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots preventing vehicles from coming out.





BJP Lok Sabha member Etala Rajender participated in the bandh at Jubilee Bus Station in Hyderabad.





Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha who also held dharna told reporters that it was the government's failure to convince the courts to rule in favour of reservations.





"Whether it is the Congress party or BJP, stop misleading BCs. Even if elections (local body) are not held immediately nothing will happen. First ensure reservations for BCs," she said.





A senior official of TGRTC said some disruption of services was witnessed during the early hours at bus stations and depots. -- PTI

