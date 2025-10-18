Afghan exits cricket series as Pak attack kills 3 players

08:43





In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."





The board confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district.





Seven others were reportedly injured.





The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, to participate in a friendly cricket match.





They were targeted after returning home to Urgun during a local gathering, according to the ACB.





"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the board stated.





"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," it added. -- ANI

withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan.