Afghan exits cricket series as Pak attack kills 3 players

Sat, 18 October 2025
08:43
The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Saturday expressed profound grief over the killing of three Afghan cricketers in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province and announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan. 

In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime." 

The board confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. 

Seven others were reportedly injured. 

The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, to participate in a friendly cricket match. 

They were targeted after returning home to Urgun during a local gathering, according to the ACB. 

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the board stated. 

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," it added. -- ANI

3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes
Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes.

LIVE! 3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

Maha police busts India's biggest 'digital arrest' scam
Mumbai police have arrested six individuals from Gujarat, dismantling an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in digital arrest scams, including one where a businessman was defrauded of Rs 58 crore.

