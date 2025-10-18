HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize

Sat, 18 October 2025
09:07
At least three Indian nationals have died, and five others remain missing after a launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker capsized during a crew transfer operation off the coast of Beira port in central Mozambique, according to the Indian High Commission in Mozambique. 

The incident occurred on Friday (local time) during a reported routine transfer of crew members to a vessel anchored offshore. 

The boat, which was carrying a total of 14 Indian nationals, overturned in the waters off Beira under yet-to-be-determined circumstances. 

"A launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, capsized during crew transfer operations off Beira port in central Mozambique. Some of the Indian nationals involved in the accident have been rescued. Unfortunately, some Indian nationals have died in the accident, and some are still unaccounted for," the High Commission stated in a statement. 

In a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission expressed its condolences over the loss of lives. 

"We convey our heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals, in a boat accident off Beira port. Mission is in contact with families of those who have lost their lives in this unfortunate accident and is extending all possible assistance to them," the mission posted. -- ANI

