VIP chief opts out of Bihar polls, aims to be deputy CM

16:43

M I Khan in Patna





Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Friday announced that he will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, and will instead focus on campaigning for his party's candidates as well as those of the Mahagathbandhan.

(I will not contest because I want to become deputy chief minister. I will only campaign)," said Sahani, who describes himself as the son of(boatman community).It had been reported that Sahani was likely to contest from an Assembly seat in Darbhanga district and was expected to file his nomination papers on Friday, the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of polling.His party, the VIP, has been allotted 15 seats under the seat-sharing arrangement of the Mahagathbandhan.