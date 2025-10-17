HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uttarakhand: Avalanche occurs near Badrinath, no casualties

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
18:38
File image
File image
An avalanche occurred on Friday from the Kuber Bhandar glacier near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, reaching the upper reaches of the Kanchenjunga river. 

No casualties were reported, an official said. 

District disaster management officer Nand Kishore Joshi said that the avalanche ended several hundred metres above the Badrinath National Highway, adding that this is a "common natural phenomenon" in the area. 

Locals reported that a section of the Kuber Bhandar glacier came down with a loud noise. 

They said that the sound and the sight of the glacier flowing thrilled the devotees present there. 

Pitambar Singh Molfa, former head of Mana village, said that avalanches from the snow-capped peaks of the upper Himalayas are common. 

He further stated that incidents of glacier melting and breaking off occur frequently on the right and left sides of the Kanchenjunga, and pilgrims also witness them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retired SC judge to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
LIVE! Retired SC judge to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths
TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths

Tamil Nadu has formed special teams to monitor drug manufacturers after deaths of infants in Madhya Pradesh were linked to a cough syrup made by a Tamil Nadu-based company. Inspections are being conducted at pharmaceutical firms across...

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

Catholic body moves HC against Malayalam film 'Haal'
Catholic body moves HC against Malayalam film 'Haal'

The Catholic Congress has raised concerns in the Kerala High Court about the Malayalam movie 'Haal', alleging objectionable content that could cause religious disharmony. The court is set to decide on the producer's request to view the...

Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom

A female student at a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by a junior inside the men's washroom on the campus.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO