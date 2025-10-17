U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun

00:05

Officials have been directed to scrutinise documents such as Aadhaar cards, family registers, and voter IDs, amid reports of errors and fraud, officials said.





Special secretary to the chief minister, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, said that complaints of discrepancies in Aadhaar and family registers have prompted a serious investigation.





The state government is focused on examining the situation, with appropriate guidelines and actions to follow, he said.





He added that demographic changes have been recorded in several districts of the state, and the district administration and police have been asked to monitor Common Service Centers and other certificate-issuing institutions.





Residents have raised concerns over the growing Muslim population in several villages, particularly in the Pachhadun region.





Villagers have noted a significant increase in Muslim families, with some attributing the rise to marriages and the settlement of relatives from outside the area.





Shyam Lal, an 83-year-old resident of Dhakrani village, mentioned that the Muslim population had once been small, but had increased in recent years.





Mausam Singh, a former village head, said, "Vacant lands around the canal were encroached upon and constructions were built. The local public representatives at that time helped them obtain legal documents. There was no investigation into this." -- PTI

