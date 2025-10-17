HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
00:05
File image
File image
The Uttarakhand government has ordered an investigation into alleged demographic changes in the Pachhadun area of Dehradun and other regions, following concerns over the issue. 

Officials have been directed to scrutinise documents such as Aadhaar cards, family registers, and voter IDs, amid reports of errors and fraud, officials said. 

Special secretary to the chief minister, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, said that complaints of discrepancies in Aadhaar and family registers have prompted a serious investigation. 

The state government is focused on examining the situation, with appropriate guidelines and actions to follow, he said. 

He added that demographic changes have been recorded in several districts of the state, and the district administration and police have been asked to monitor Common Service Centers and other certificate-issuing institutions. 

Residents have raised concerns over the growing Muslim population in several villages, particularly in the Pachhadun region. 

Villagers have noted a significant increase in Muslim families, with some attributing the rise to marriages and the settlement of relatives from outside the area. 

Shyam Lal, an 83-year-old resident of Dhakrani village, mentioned that the Muslim population had once been small, but had increased in recent years. 

Mausam Singh, a former village head, said, "Vacant lands around the canal were encroached upon and constructions were built. The local public representatives at that time helped them obtain legal documents. There was no investigation into this." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun
LIVE! U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun

Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case
Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case

The Assam government will request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor for the case.

Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah
Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces the surrender of 258 Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO