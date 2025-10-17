Uddhav inaugurates MNS 'Deepotsav', hints at tie-up

21:42





Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family took part in 'Deepotsav', an annual event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, headed by his cousin Raj, at central Mumbai's Shivaji Park and the former CM even inaugurated the programme, cementing their reconciliation.





The 'Deepotsav' event was symbolic and important optic-wise as both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray arrived in the same car in full media glare.





In another car arrived Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav, with Amit, son of Raj, seated next to him.





Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas and Raj's younger daughter Urvashi were in the rear seat of the car, which was being driven by Aaditya.





Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and Raj's spouse Sharmila arrived in another car to take part in the event.





Kunda, mother of Raj, was seen getting emotional at the family reunion. She is paternal as well as maternal aunt to Uddhav Thackeray. -- PTI

