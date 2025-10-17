HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uddhav inaugurates MNS 'Deepotsav', hints at tie-up

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
21:42
image
The growing bonhomie between the once estranged Thackeray cousins was on full public display on Friday as the two leaders and their family members came together for a Diwali event, further "lighting" up the buzz around their political alliance in Maharashtra. 

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family took part in 'Deepotsav', an annual event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, headed by his cousin Raj, at central Mumbai's Shivaji Park and the former CM even inaugurated the programme, cementing their reconciliation. 

The 'Deepotsav' event was symbolic and important optic-wise as both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray arrived in the same car in full media glare. 

In another car arrived Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav, with Amit, son of Raj, seated next to him. 

Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas and Raj's younger daughter Urvashi were in the rear seat of the car, which was being driven by Aaditya. 

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and Raj's spouse Sharmila arrived in another car to take part in the event. 

Kunda, mother of Raj, was seen getting emotional at the family reunion. She is paternal as well as maternal aunt to Uddhav Thackeray. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav inaugurates MNS 'Deepotsav', hints at tie-up
LIVE! Uddhav inaugurates MNS 'Deepotsav', hints at tie-up

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

Wankhede promotion: HC fines Centre for concealing facts
Wankhede promotion: HC fines Centre for concealing facts

The Delhi High Court imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the central government for concealing facts in its plea seeking review of an order relating to the promotion of IRS officer and former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police
No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement addressing ongoing speculation surrounding the death of Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, stating that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO