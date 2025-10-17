HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Tadoba tigresses to be relocated to Sahyadri Reserve in Nov

Fri, 17 October 2025
The National Tiger Conservation Authority has approved the relocation of two tigresses from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, a forest official said on Friday. 

Anand Reddy, deputy director of TATR's core zone, said the STR had submitted a proposal to the NTCA requesting eight tigers from the Pench Tiger Reserve and TATR. 

Following NTCA's approval, two tigresses will be relocated to STR in western Maharashtra, he said. 

"We have received orders from the state government to relocate tigers from TATR. We have been tracking the tigresses, aged around three years, who have been trying to establish their territory in the reserve and have no records of man-animal conflict," Reddy said. 

He added that the big cats will be tranquilised and shifted to STR by road in the first week of November. Another TATR official said collar IDs will be placed on the tigresses and their movements will be monitored as they settle into STR. 

"After these tigresses are settled, two more big cats will be relocated," he said. -- PTI

