LIVE! Special teams formed to monitor drug firms in TN
EC directs crackdown on illicit cash, liquor in Bihar polls
The Election Commission has directed enforcement agencies and security forces to take proactive measures during the Bihar elections to prevent the use of drugs, liquor, and cash to influence voters.

Sabarimala gold case: Accused attacked outside court
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold missing from Kerala's Sabarimala temple has arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. He was taken into custody and interrogated before his arrest was recorded.

Maha police busts India's biggest 'digital arrest' scam
Mumbai police have arrested six individuals from Gujarat, dismantling an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in digital arrest scams, including one where a businessman was defrauded of Rs 58 crore.

Delhiites lose nearly Rs 1,000 cr to cyber fraud this year
Cyber fraudsters have duped Delhi residents of nearly Rs 1,000 crore so far this year, with investment scams, digital arrests and boss scams emerging as the most common cybercrimes.

