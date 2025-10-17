Two Maoists surrender in Jharkhand's Chatra

17:22





They were identified as Kunal alias Kuldeep and Rohini Ganjhu alias Rohini Singh.





Kunal was the area commander of the TSPC, a splinter group of the CPI-Maoist, they said.





"This surrender marks a significant step towards the goal of making Jharkhand Maoist-free," Sunil Bhaskar, inspector general (Zonal) of Bokaro Range, said.





According to Kunal, 16 cases were pending against Kunal in Chatra and Palamu districts, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for his arrest.





Over 10 cases were pending against Rohini Ganjhu, he added.





The duo surrendered their weapons, which included an SLR, a semi-automatic rifle, and 185 live cartridges, the IG said. -- PTI

Two Maoists, including an area commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.