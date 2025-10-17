HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Two Maoists surrender in Jharkhand's Chatra

Fri, 17 October 2025
17:22
Two Maoists, including an area commander of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said. 

They were identified as Kunal alias Kuldeep and Rohini Ganjhu alias Rohini Singh. 

Kunal was the area commander of the TSPC, a splinter group of the CPI-Maoist, they said. 

"This surrender marks a significant step towards the goal of making Jharkhand Maoist-free," Sunil Bhaskar, inspector general (Zonal) of Bokaro Range, said. 

According to Kunal, 16 cases were pending against Kunal in Chatra and Palamu districts, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for his arrest. 

Over 10 cases were pending against Rohini Ganjhu, he added. 

The duo surrendered their weapons, which included an SLR, a semi-automatic rifle, and 185 live cartridges, the IG said. -- PTI

