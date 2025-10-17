Trump holds lengthy call with Putin ahead of meeting Zelenskyy

07:50





He said, "I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"





The call comes a day before Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Politico reported. Trump told Zelenskyy over the weekend that he may give the Russian leader an ultimatum: Get serious about peace talks, or the US would send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles in its increasing offensive against Russia. Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, said he might speak to Putin about the decision first, calling it a potential "big step" in the war, as per Politico. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a "lengthy" call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he will report its contents after the call concludes.