Student raped in campus, accused asks 'do you need pill'

He has since been remanded to judicial custody, police said. The alleged incident took place on October 10, while the survivor -- a seventh-semester student at the same college -- filed a complaint five days later, on October 15.





According to the First Information Report (FIR), the case has been registered under Section 64 (Punishment for Rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).The FIR details that the survivor and the accused knew each other and were classmates until Gowda fell behind in his academic year due to a backlog. On the day of the incident, the survivor had reportedly met Gowda earlier to collect some belongings. -- NDTV

A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested for raping his college mate inside a men's toilet on the campus of a private engineering institution in South Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda, a sixth-semester student, was taken into custody by police on Wednesday, reports NDTV.