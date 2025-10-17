Sri Lankan PM meets Modi; Indian fishermen's issue discussed

17:06

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya meets PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Friday./@narendramodi X/ANI Photo





"Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," Modi said in a post on X.





"As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," Modi said. -- PTI

