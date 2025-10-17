Special teams formed to monitor drug firms in TN

18:02





Speaking in the assembly, Subramanian said the government is inspecting all the pharmaceutical firms in the state following the deaths of about 25 infants in Madhya Pradesh linked to a cough syrup manufactured by a Tamil Nadu-based company.





"Of the 397 pharmaceutical companies, inspections have been carried out in 50 firms involved in manufacturing syrups, during the last one week. Steps are being taken to conduct similar inspections in 52 companies in the coming days. Special Teams have been formed to continuously monitor the drug manufacturers in future," he said.





The minister was responding to a special calling attention moved by AIADMK deputy floor leader RB Udhayakumar, Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana, among others in the assembly. -- PTI

