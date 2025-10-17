HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shah, on three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, meets Nitish

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
14:26
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose averments on Nitish Kumar's continuance as Chief Minister of Bihar have been fuelling speculations in the poll-bound state, on Friday met the JD(U) president in Patna. 

Shah, who had arrived in Patna the previous evening on a three-day visit, drove down to 1, Anney Marg, the official residence of the CM, before devoting himself to the day's engagements, including a rally in Saran district and an interaction with intellectuals in the state capital.

The former BJP president was accompanied by party colleagues like Union minister and election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. They were accorded a warm welcome by Kumar, 75, who had JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha by his side. 

The cordiality stood in sharp contrast to reports in a section of the media that Kumar was furious over the seat-sharing deal in the NDA, which has, for the first time in an assembly poll, denied the JD(U) a lion's share. 

The BJP, on its part, despite having 80 MLAs in the outgoing assembly, has not insisted on having the upper hand, and agreed to contest the same number of 101 seats as the 45-strong JD(U). 

The arrangement has come as a shocker to hardliners in the BJP, who had been hoping that the party will muscle its way through to install its "own chief minister" in the only Hindi heartland state where the seat of power has eluded it. 

Talking to reporters, Jha said, Both leaders met today and the campaign strategy for the JD(U) in the coming days was discussed at length. He also asserted that there were no differences among the NDA constituents over seat-sharing arrangements. Everything is fine in the NDA. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war
LIVE! Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war

Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college loo
Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college loo

A female student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by her junior inside the men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.

Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 evacuated
Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 evacuated

A village of about 400 persons in Maharashtra's Beed district was evacuated after cracks developed there, prompting a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the location, an official said on Friday.

'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'
'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'

'Pakistan wanted India out of Afghanistan to which again the Taliban told Pakistan to take a walk.''Six months after they came back to power in 2021 India was back in Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban.''The Taliban realised that...

US Senator warns against poor-quality drugs from India
US Senator warns against poor-quality drugs from India

United States Senator Jim Banks has urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to step up inspections of overseas pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, expressing concern over poor-quality drugs being imported from countries like...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO