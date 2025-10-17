Shah, on three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, meets Nitish

14:26





Shah, who had arrived in Patna the previous evening on a three-day visit, drove down to 1, Anney Marg, the official residence of the CM, before devoting himself to the day's engagements, including a rally in Saran district and an interaction with intellectuals in the state capital.





The former BJP president was accompanied by party colleagues like Union minister and election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. They were accorded a warm welcome by Kumar, 75, who had JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha by his side.





The cordiality stood in sharp contrast to reports in a section of the media that Kumar was furious over the seat-sharing deal in the NDA, which has, for the first time in an assembly poll, denied the JD(U) a lion's share.





The BJP, on its part, despite having 80 MLAs in the outgoing assembly, has not insisted on having the upper hand, and agreed to contest the same number of 101 seats as the 45-strong JD(U).





The arrangement has come as a shocker to hardliners in the BJP, who had been hoping that the party will muscle its way through to install its "own chief minister" in the only Hindi heartland state where the seat of power has eluded it.





Talking to reporters, Jha said, Both leaders met today and the campaign strategy for the JD(U) in the coming days was discussed at length. He also asserted that there were no differences among the NDA constituents over seat-sharing arrangements. Everything is fine in the NDA. -- PTI

