Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 88.03 against US dollar

18:59





Forex traders said renewed foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment further and restricted the downfall.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened below the 88-mark at 87.91 against the greenback, and touched an intraday high of 87.75.





The domestic unit finally settled at 88.03 (provisional), registering a fall of 7 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 87.96 against the US dollar, logging gains for the second straight session.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 percent lower at 98.22. -- PTI

