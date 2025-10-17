HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Retired SC judge to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

Fri, 17 October 2025
The ministry of home affairs on Friday ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan to find out the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, police action and the resultant death of four persons. 

According to an official statement, on September 24, a serious law and order situation had arisen in Leh town, resulting in police action leading to the death of four individuals. 

"In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the MHA, government of India, today, notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Hon'ble Dr Justice B S Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court of India, into the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate death of the four individuals," the statement said. 

The government has always been open for dialogues at any time and it would continue to welcome the discussion with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or any such platform. -- PTI

