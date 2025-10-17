HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Razorpay Reports Rs 1,209 Cr Loss

Fri, 17 October 2025
Fintech firm Razorpay posted a consolidated revenue of 3,783 crore in financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), a 65 per cent increase from 2,296 crore in FY24.

The company reported a post-ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) loss of 1,209 crore, driven by costs incurred for restructuring and tax payments associated with the reverse flipping of its domicile to India.

Razorpay completed its redomiciling from the United States to India in May this year.

Among the country's largest payment gateways, the company said its gross profit rose 41 per cent, from 906 crore in FY24 to 1,277 crore in FY25.

"Beyond online payments, which is now EBITDA profitable and generating strong cash flows, we're seeing promising traction in newer businesses that are rapidly scaling and unlocking new growth vectors for us," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay.

Its consolidated revenue includes income from business lines such as Razorpay Payment Gateway (PG), Razorpay POS (point-of-sale), loyalty, RazorpayX, and international businesses.

The company said it would continue investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-first products, financial infrastructure, and new verticals for partner businesses.

"Importantly, we are embedding financial discipline at the product level, ensuring capital is allocated efficiently between mature, cash-generating units and high-potential growth bets," said Arpit Chug, chief financial officer of Razorpay.

Razorpay announced its entry into Singapore in March, marking its second international foray after Malaysia three years ago.

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

