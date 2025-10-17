HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Rajiv Gandhi was agent of Swedish military company'

Fri, 17 October 2025
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday shared a document on social media, claiming that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was an agent of a Swedish military company. 

He added that this means he was involved in brokerage in the 1970s. In a post shared on X, BJP MP said, "Rahul Gandhi ji's father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji, was an agent of a Swedish military company, meaning he was involved in brokerage in the 70s?"

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate launched an attack against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, alleging a disproportionate increase in his wife's assets. 

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shrinate cited a Lokpal complaint against Dubey and his election affidavits, to claim that his wife's assets have gone up from Rs 50 lakh in 2009 to about Rs 32 crore in 2024, while there has been no significant rise in the BJP MP's income. According to the Congress leader, the Lokpal bench has asked him to respond within four weeks. She said, "Nishikant Dubey is a four-time BJP MP. He is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology. He is very close to the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and some serious allegations have been levelled against him. The Lokpal bench has asked him to respond within four weeks."

