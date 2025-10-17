HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul visits Zubeen Garg's family, demands closure

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
16:32
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Zubeen Garg's family and the people of Assam have the right to know what happened to him in Singapore. 

"The sooner the truth comes out, the better in Zubeen Garg's case, as the family needs closure," Gandhi said, after visiting the singer's family at their Kahilipara residence Guwahati.

It is the duty of the Assam government to 'transparently investigate and tell the family exactly what happened in Singapore', the former Congress president said.

"The family has lost Zubeen, and they only want the truth to come out," Gandhi said. Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police
No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement addressing ongoing speculation surrounding the death of Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, stating that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.The...

LIVE! Rahul visits Zubeen Garg's family, demands closure
LIVE! Rahul visits Zubeen Garg's family, demands closure

Don't Expect A Reprieve From Trump!
Don't Expect A Reprieve From Trump!

'There are times when India should stand up without hesitation and voice its indignation over the US' pressure tactic. This is one such moment,' asserts Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'
'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'

'Pakistan wanted India out of Afghanistan to which again the Taliban told Pakistan to take a walk.''Six months after they came back to power in 2021 India was back in Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban.''The Taliban realised that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO