Light tank developed by DRDO fires Nag anti-tank missile

Light tank fires anti-tank guided missile Nag Mk II./Image courtesy RMO on X





The tank has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Ltd.





The project is mainly being overseen by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, officials said.





In a major boost to Atmanirbharta in critical defence technology, CVRDE DRDO achieved a major milestone in the development of Light Tank by demonstrating the anti tank guided missile (Nag Mk II) firing capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said on X.





"All performance objectives, including the range, maneuverability for top attack mode, and accuracy, were achieved," it said.





Singh congratulated DRDO over the successful firing of the missile by the tank. -- PTI

