K'taka panchayat officer suspended for attending RSS event

The officer posted in Sirawar Taluk Panchayat was suspended after he allegedly took part in an RSS event wearing the outfit's uniform.





The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka minister for rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge writing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking action against government officers and employees associated with the RSS, and those who are taking part in their events.





The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to prohibit the activities of 'private organisations' in government and government-aided schools and colleges and public places. -- PTI

