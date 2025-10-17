HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

JMM keen on contesting Bihar poll, talks underway with RJD: J'khand minister

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
23:46
JMM chief and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
JMM chief and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu on Friday said he has informed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav about the seats the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is keen to contest in the Bihar assembly elections. 

Speaking to reporters, Sonu said he discussed the issue during a recent meeting in Patna, highlighting the potential advantages the INDIA bloc would gain from JMM's participation, particularly in terms of vote consolidation. 

The minister said he had raised these points before the RJD during the INDIA alliance meeting on October 6. 

He added that at the same meeting, it was decided that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would discuss the matter between them. 

On the November 11 bypolls in Ghatshila, Sonu said the seat has traditionally been a JMM stronghold. 

"Ghatshila is the land of movements, and the JMM has never been disappointed here. The margin of victory this time will be much larger than last time," he said, claiming that the BJP would suffer a "huge defeat" in the bypoll. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another cop ends life in Haryana; wife, in-laws booked
LIVE! Another cop ends life in Haryana; wife, in-laws booked

Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition

A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

Uddhav, Raj unite for MNS Deepotsav, fuelling tie-up buzz
Uddhav, Raj unite for MNS Deepotsav, fuelling tie-up buzz

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, along with their families, reunited at a Diwali event in Mumbai, fueling speculation about a potential political alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of local body polls.

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'
'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'

'Pakistan wanted India out of Afghanistan to which again the Taliban told Pakistan to take a walk.''Six months after they came back to power in 2021 India was back in Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban.''The Taliban realised that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO