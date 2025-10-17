HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
It's not just about RSS: Siddaramaiah

Fri, 17 October 2025
15:24
The Karnataka Cabinet's decision to bring rules on the use of public places and government premises for holding events was "not just about RSS," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday. 

His remarks came a day after his led-cabinet decided to bring rules, apparently to check RSS activities, including marching on the roads and holding events in public places and government premises.

Clarifying on the cabinet's decision, widely described as a move against Rashtria Swayamsevak Sangh programmes, Siddaramaiah said, "It is not just about the RSS." "Any organisation conducting activities without government permission is not allowed. This rule was actually brought in by the BJP under Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar," he said. 

In 2013, the Shettar-led government had issued a circular, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only. -- PTI

