HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
14:08
Representational image
Representational image
A 37-year-old man from the city, who was offered a job in a construction company in Russia, is trapped on the Russia-Ukraine border and allegedly "forced" to fight in the war after being "duped" by a Mumbai-based agent, his family said in Hyderabad. 

Mohammed Ahmed's wife has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to rescue and repatriate her husband. In a video message, Ahmed said, "The place where I am is border and war is going on. We four Indians refused to go (into the warzone). They threatened us to fight and pointed a weapon at me and another person. There is plaster on my leg. Don't leave the agent. The agent trapped and brought me here (Russia). The agent did not offer me work. I was forcibly brought here on the pretext of (giving) job". 

In the letter addressed to Jaishankar, Ahmed's wife said a Mumbai-based consultancy firm offered a job to her husband in a construction company in Russia. As per their agreement, Ahmed left India in April 2025 and reached Russia.

She said there was no work for nearly one month, and later her husband, along with 30 others, was shifted to a remote area and given weapons training forcibly. 

"After training, 26 persons were taken to the border area to fight the Ukrainian Army. While being taken to the border area, Ahmed jumped from the Army vehicle due to which he suffered a fracture in his right leg. He refused to fight. But, he is being threatened to either fight against the Ukrainian Army or get killed," Ahmed's wife said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war
LIVE! Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war

Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college loo
Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college loo

A female student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by her junior inside the men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.

Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 evacuated
Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 evacuated

A village of about 400 persons in Maharashtra's Beed district was evacuated after cracks developed there, prompting a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the location, an official said on Friday.

'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'
'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'

'Pakistan wanted India out of Afghanistan to which again the Taliban told Pakistan to take a walk.''Six months after they came back to power in 2021 India was back in Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban.''The Taliban realised that...

US Senator warns against poor-quality drugs from India
US Senator warns against poor-quality drugs from India

United States Senator Jim Banks has urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to step up inspections of overseas pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, expressing concern over poor-quality drugs being imported from countries like...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO