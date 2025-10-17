Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war

14:08

Mohammed Ahmed's wife has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to rescue and repatriate her husband. In a video message, Ahmed said, "The place where I am is border and war is going on. We four Indians refused to go (into the warzone). They threatened us to fight and pointed a weapon at me and another person. There is plaster on my leg. Don't leave the agent. The agent trapped and brought me here (Russia). The agent did not offer me work. I was forcibly brought here on the pretext of (giving) job".





In the letter addressed to Jaishankar, Ahmed's wife said a Mumbai-based consultancy firm offered a job to her husband in a construction company in Russia. As per their agreement, Ahmed left India in April 2025 and reached Russia.





She said there was no work for nearly one month, and later her husband, along with 30 others, was shifted to a remote area and given weapons training forcibly.





"After training, 26 persons were taken to the border area to fight the Ukrainian Army. While being taken to the border area, Ahmed jumped from the Army vehicle due to which he suffered a fracture in his right leg. He refused to fight. But, he is being threatened to either fight against the Ukrainian Army or get killed," Ahmed's wife said. -- PTI

