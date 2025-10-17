Haryana govt hikes monthly old-age pension to Rs 3,200 per month

21:55

Saini also announced fresh plot allotments under the rural and urban housing schemes, and development grants worth Rs 2,697 crore for panchayats and local bodies.





The chief minister said the people of Haryana gave a big mandate that helped the BJP retain power in the assembly elections held in October last year.





The mandate reflected people's faith in the prime minister's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, his ideals of nationalism, good governance, Antyodaya philosophy, and the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Saini said.





In the past year, Saini said, the state government fulfilled 46 of the 217 poll promises made ahead of the assembly elections, as he promised to fulfil 90 resolutions in the current financial year.





The promises fulfilled include Lado Lakshmi Yojna, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, he said, adding that work on the remaining poll promises is progressing steadily. -- PTI

