Four dead after ambulance overturns in UP's Sitapur

The accident took place at around 6 am on the National Highway in the Ataria police station area, according to police.





The ambulance was carrying a patient from Uttarakhand to Varanasi when the tyre suddenly burst.





The police said the ambulance crushed three people, including a woman and a child, and overturned into a roadside ditch.





The woman and three other people inside the ambulance died on the spot.





Two of the three deceased from the ambulance have been identified as patient Vishal Pandey (40) from Dehradun and ambulance driver Gurmeet (42).





An unidentified person was accompanying them, according to police.





The 40-year-old woman, who was hit by the ambulance, has not yet been identified.





A 12-year-old girl and another man injured in the accident were taken to the Ataria Community Health Centre with the help of local residents.





Both of them were later referred to Lucknow, as their condition was critical, the police said.





Additional superintendent of police Durgesh Singh said on receiving information about the incident, police arrived and started a rescue operation.





The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said. -- PTI

