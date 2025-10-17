HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four dead after ambulance overturns in UP's Sitapur

Fri, 17 October 2025
An ambulance, which lost control after its tyre burst, hit several people and killed four, including a woman, in Sitapur district on Friday morning, the police said.

The accident took place at around 6 am on the National Highway in the Ataria police station area, according to police. 

The ambulance was carrying a patient from Uttarakhand to Varanasi when the tyre suddenly burst.

The police said the ambulance crushed three people, including a woman and a child, and overturned into a roadside ditch. 

The woman and three other people inside the ambulance died on the spot.

Two of the three deceased from the ambulance have been identified as patient Vishal Pandey (40) from Dehradun and ambulance driver Gurmeet (42). 

An unidentified person was accompanying them, according to police.

The 40-year-old woman, who was hit by the ambulance, has not yet been identified. 

A 12-year-old girl and another man injured in the accident were taken to the Ataria Community Health Centre with the help of local residents. 

Both of them were later referred to Lucknow, as their condition was critical, the police said.

Additional superintendent of police Durgesh Singh said on receiving information about the incident, police arrived and started a rescue operation.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retired SC judge to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
LIVE! Retired SC judge to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths
TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths

Tamil Nadu has formed special teams to monitor drug manufacturers after deaths of infants in Madhya Pradesh were linked to a cough syrup made by a Tamil Nadu-based company. Inspections are being conducted at pharmaceutical firms across...

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

Catholic body moves HC against Malayalam film 'Haal'
Catholic body moves HC against Malayalam film 'Haal'

The Catholic Congress has raised concerns in the Kerala High Court about the Malayalam movie 'Haal', alleging objectionable content that could cause religious disharmony. The court is set to decide on the producer's request to view the...

Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom

A female student at a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by a junior inside the men's washroom on the campus.

