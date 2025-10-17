Fire crackers' use in Delhi-NCR may rise by 40% this Diwali after SC nod

20:27





The study, conducted among more than 38,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, said "34 percent of families in Delhi-NCR surveyed are likely to burn crackers this Diwali; half of them may also burn regular crackers in addition to the green ones."





Of the total number of people surveyed, 17 percent said they would burst only green crackers, while another 17 percent said they would use both green and regular crackers, the study noted, indicating that the illegal sale and use of conventional fireworks may persist despite restrictions.





The study added that the rise comes after the apex court's order of October 15, which permitted the sale and bursting of only CSIR-NEERI-certified green crackers with QR codes in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 20, allowing bursting from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. -- PTI

The Supreme Court order, allowing the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR region, may increase the number of families bursting fire crackers by 40 percent as compared to the last year, raising fears that 'regular fireworks' could also make a comeback, a LocalCircles study said.