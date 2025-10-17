HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Fri, 17 October 2025
18:28
image
Benchmark Sensex spurted by 484 points and Nifty closed at a 52-week high on Friday, extending their winning run to the third consecutive day on buying in blue-chip banking and oil shares and foreign fund inflows. 

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 484.53 points or 0.58 percent to settle at 83,952.19, a level not seen since June 27. 

During the day, it surged 704.58 points or 0.84 percent to 84,172.24. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 124.55 points or 0.49 percent to settle at a 52-week high of 25,709.85. 

Among Sensex firms, Asian Paints jumped the most by 4.18 percent. 

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were also among the gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retired SC judge to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths
Tamil Nadu has formed special teams to monitor drug manufacturers after deaths of infants in Madhya Pradesh were linked to a cough syrup made by a Tamil Nadu-based company. Inspections are being conducted at pharmaceutical firms across...

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

Catholic body moves HC against Malayalam film 'Haal'
The Catholic Congress has raised concerns in the Kerala High Court about the Malayalam movie 'Haal', alleging objectionable content that could cause religious disharmony. The court is set to decide on the producer's request to view the...

Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
A female student at a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by a junior inside the men's washroom on the campus.

