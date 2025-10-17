BSE Sensex top gainers today

18:28





In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 484.53 points or 0.58 percent to settle at 83,952.19, a level not seen since June 27.





During the day, it surged 704.58 points or 0.84 percent to 84,172.24.





The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 124.55 points or 0.49 percent to settle at a 52-week high of 25,709.85.





Among Sensex firms, Asian Paints jumped the most by 4.18 percent.





Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were also among the gainers.

Benchmark Sensex spurted by 484 points and Nifty closed at a 52-week high on Friday, extending their winning run to the third consecutive day on buying in blue-chip banking and oil shares and foreign fund inflows.