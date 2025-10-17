HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar polls: State chief among 48 names in Cong's first list

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
00:50
image
The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa. 

The party announced the candidates even before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with its Mahagathbandhan allies, including the RJD. 

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20. 

The Congress leadership has been in talks with its alliance partners including the RJD and the Left. 

According to the list, the party has fielded Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada seat. 

Jayesh Mangal Singh will contest from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan and Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia seat. 

From Bettiah seat, the party has fielded Wasi Ahmed, while Shyam Bihari Prasad will be its candidate from Raxaul. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun
LIVE! U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun

Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case
Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case

The Assam government will request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor for the case.

Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah
Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces the surrender of 258 Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO