HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Banned cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore recovered from goods train in Tripura

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
14:00
image
Banned cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore has been recovered from a goods train at Jirania railway station in Tripura, police said on Friday.

The recovery was made following a search operation on Thursday that commenced around 4.30 pm and concluded in the early hours of Friday, they said.

"In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, a joint operation was carried out by the Government Railway Police Force (GRP), customs department and Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday," an official release said.

"During the coordinated raid, the teams successfully recovered 90,000 bottles of banned Escuf syrup (100 ml each) from two goods train wagons stationed at Jirania railway station in West Tripura," it said.

No arrest has yet been made in connection with the seizure.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war
LIVE! Indian duped into Russian job, forced to fight war

Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college loo
Bengaluru engineering student raped inside college loo

A female student of a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by her junior inside the men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.

Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 evacuated
Cracks develop in Maharashtra village, 400 evacuated

A village of about 400 persons in Maharashtra's Beed district was evacuated after cracks developed there, prompting a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to visit the location, an official said on Friday.

'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'
'Taliban Never Supported Pakistan On Kashmir'

'Pakistan wanted India out of Afghanistan to which again the Taliban told Pakistan to take a walk.''Six months after they came back to power in 2021 India was back in Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban.''The Taliban realised that...

US Senator warns against poor-quality drugs from India
US Senator warns against poor-quality drugs from India

United States Senator Jim Banks has urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to step up inspections of overseas pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, expressing concern over poor-quality drugs being imported from countries like...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO