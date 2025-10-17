Army's new generation vehicle logistics hub comes up in Leh

00:35

File image





General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, inaugurated the dedicated NGV logistics hub on Thursday, with a defence spokesperson terming the facility a major leap towards enhancing high-altitude operational readiness.





This strategic initiative aims to overcome the unique logistics and maintenance challenges of operating modern NGVs in high-altitude areas that can remain inaccessible for up to six months during winters due to extreme terrain and weather conditions, he said.





The new facility comprises a centralised and integrated logistics and equipment sustenance system, thereby improving turnaround time, spare availability, and long-term operational sustainability, the spokesperson added. -- PTI

A new generation vehicle logistics hub for the armed forces has come up in Leh, with satellite hubs planned in important border areas, including Kargil, Tangtse, and Nyoma, along the India-Pakistan and the India-China borders in Ladakh.