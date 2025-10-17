HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army's new generation vehicle logistics hub comes up in Leh

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
00:35
File image
File image
A new generation vehicle logistics hub for the armed forces has come up in Leh, with satellite hubs planned in important border areas, including Kargil, Tangtse, and Nyoma, along the India-Pakistan and the India-China borders in Ladakh. 

General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, inaugurated the dedicated NGV logistics hub on Thursday, with a defence spokesperson terming the facility a major leap towards enhancing high-altitude operational readiness. 

This strategic initiative aims to overcome the unique logistics and maintenance challenges of operating modern NGVs in high-altitude areas that can remain inaccessible for up to six months during winters due to extreme terrain and weather conditions, he said. 

The new facility comprises a centralised and integrated logistics and equipment sustenance system, thereby improving turnaround time, spare availability, and long-term operational sustainability, the spokesperson added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun
LIVE! U'khand orders probe into demographic shifts in Dehradun

Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case
Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case

The Assam government will request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor for the case.

Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah
Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces the surrender of 258 Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO