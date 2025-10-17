Andhra cops nab 2 men from UP, Maha for 'links' with Jaish terror group

19:44





Sri Satyasai district superintendent of police S Satish Kumar said the accused, Sajjad Hussain from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and Taufeeq Alam Shaik from Malegaon in Maharashtra, were arrested following the intelligence gathered during the ongoing investigation into Noor Mohammad's alleged terror network linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad.





"Based on intelligence inputs after the arrest of Noor Mohammad, our teams carried out coordinated operations at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and Malegaon in Maharashtra, arresting two suspects who were active in Pakistan-based jihadi WhatsApp groups and channels linked with JeM," Kumar told reporters.





Noor Mohammad, a radicalised chef from Sri Satyasai district, was previously detained by Dharmavaram police for involvement in JeM-linked WhatsApp groups allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





Kumar further said electronic gadgets and alleged jihadi propaganda material were seized from both accused.





In addition, a single-barrel rifle was recovered from Hussain's residence at Jhampurwa in Uttar Pradesh.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo allegedly was in contact with JeM operatives, including Talha Bhai, brother of JeM chief Moulana Masood Azhar, who is reportedly radicalising Indian youth for militant training in Pakistan, said the SP.





Both the accused were produced before the courts in their states and were later brought to Dharmavaram on transit warrants for judicial remand, he said. -- PTI

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested two people from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively, for their alleged links to a local terror suspect and the Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, said the police on Friday.