200 Naxalites to surrender in Chhattisgarh today

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the surrender ceremony will take place in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that 258 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the past two days.





Shah described the development as a "landmark day" in the country's battle against Naxalism, asserting that the menace is now "breathing its last." As per the Home Minister, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, while 27 had laid down arms in the same state a day earlier. Another 61 cadres surrendered in Maharashtra on Wednesday. -- ANI

Around 200 Naxalites from the Dandakaranya region, including senior leaders, are set to surrender their arms and return to the mainstream on Friday in Bastar.