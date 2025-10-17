HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

200 Naxalites to surrender in Chhattisgarh today

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
07:53
File pic
File pic
Around 200 Naxalites from the Dandakaranya region, including senior leaders, are set to surrender their arms and return to the mainstream on Friday in Bastar. 

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the surrender ceremony will take place in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that 258 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the past two days. 

Shah described the development as a "landmark day" in the country's battle against Naxalism, asserting that the menace is now "breathing its last." As per the Home Minister, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, while 27 had laid down arms in the same state a day earlier. Another 61 cadres surrendered in Maharashtra on Wednesday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Nehru's unilateral ceasefire led to creation of PoK'
LIVE! 'Nehru's unilateral ceasefire led to creation of PoK'

No phone call between Modi and Trump on Russian oil: MEA
No phone call between Modi and Trump on Russian oil: MEA

India responds to US President Trump's claim that PM Modi assured him of halting Russian oil imports, stating it is diversifying energy sources to meet market conditions and safeguard consumer interests.

No seat deal yet, Cong issues first list in Bihar
No seat deal yet, Cong issues first list in Bihar

The Congress party has released its initial list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, including key state leaders. The announcement precedes the finalization of seat-sharing arrangements with Mahagathbandhan allies.

Pak airstrike hits homes, school in Kabul; several dead
Pak airstrike hits homes, school in Kabul; several dead

On Wednesday at around 3:44 pm, Pakistan carried out an airstrike on areas within District 4 of Kabul city, causing serious destruction to several residential homes, Tolo News reported.

Sabarimala gold missing case: Prime accused arrested
Sabarimala gold missing case: Prime accused arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold missing from Kerala's Sabarimala temple has arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. He was taken into custody and interrogated before his arrest was recorded.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO