2 accused in Zubeen death case remanded to judicial custody

15:53

ANI Photo





The duo was brought to court and later taken away in separate police vans, after the Kamrup chief judicial magistrate remanded them to judicial custody. They will be produced in court again within 14 days.





Authorities are tight-lipped about the prison where they will be lodged, following violence outside the Baksa District Jail where the five other accused in the case were taken on Wednesday, after they were remanded to judicial custody.





Both Goswami and Mahanta were arrested on October 3 after several days of interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and remanded to 14 days' police custody.





Altogether, seven persons have been arrested by the SIT since October 1 in the case, and all have been remanded to judicial custody.





Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Two band members of Zubeen Garg Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were remanded to judicial custody on Friday, after their 14 days of police remand ended in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.