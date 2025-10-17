17-year-old held with Rs 1.15 crore hashish oil in Hyderabad

20:36





In a joint operation, sleuths from the Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri, and Ghatkesar police stopped the juvenile near Ghatkesar Railway Station Road, where he was acting suspiciously.





A search revealed the hashish oil, packed in two polythene covers inside a single backpack, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said in a release.





The main accused from Odisha, who procured the hashish oil, is absconding.





The juvenile came into contact with him, and together they hatched a plan to supply ganja and hashish oil in Hyderabad and surrounding areas for quick financial gain, the release added.





According to the police, the main accused had procured 5.1 kg of hashish oil and used the juvenile to transport it, believing that authorities would not suspect a minor.





On October 15, the boy collected the contraband and proceeded to Hyderabad, where he was intercepted on Friday.





A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.





The police are actively searching for the absconding main accused. -- PTI

