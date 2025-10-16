Woman held for faking son's kidnapping to extort Rs 1 lakh from her father

23:39





The accused, identified as Shaheen Bano, wife of Mohammad Nafees, filed a missing persons' complaint on October 14, claiming that her son had gone missing from his maternal grandparents' house in Pahadpur village a day earlier, superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said.





The next day, the child's maternal grandfather, Shamsuddin, approached the police with a letter found outside his house demanding Rs 1 lakh for the boy's release and threatening to kill him if the police were informed.





A police team launched an investigation and later received a tip-off that the boy was hidden inside his own house. Upon searching, officers found the child locked inside a room.





The boy told police that his mother had asked him to go to his maternal grandfather's village, return discreetly the next day and then hide in a room at home.





He also said that his mother got the ransom note written.





The police said Shaheen Bano had fabricated the kidnapping story to extort money from her father.





Bano was arrested under relevant sections of the BNS and sent to jail. -- PTI

